Global News Morning Calgary launches new team and format

Global News Calgary is reinventing the morning news for Calgarians starting Monday, June 11.

Global Calgary is launching a multi-platform approach to news, weather and traffic with specifically designed content to reach digital audiences through social media platforms.

“Global News Morning has a long history of innovation and creativity to ensure our audience is up to date with the stories that matter most to Calgarians,” said Kenton Boston VP of news and information for Western Canada at Corus Entertainment Inc.

“Now, we are going to give you that experience online as well so our digital audience can continue to grow with Global News.”

Matthew Conrod is a new addition to the morning team, filling the role of Social Host for the program. He comes from an experienced background of radio and television in Toronto and will ensure audiences get the most up to date news coverage on social media.

Conrod will be reporting the daily news on the station’s Twitter, Instagram and Facebook platforms.

Watch Global News Morning for a chance to win a Suite Night of Stampeders Football! You and 3 friends could be cheering on the Stamps in our hosted suite, and @global_leslie @jordanwitzel @DallasFlexhaug and @MatthewConrod_ will be there too! @calstampeders #OurYYC #YYC #Calgary pic.twitter.com/k1acFl9l4A — Global Calgary (@GlobalCalgary) June 8, 2018

The exciting change will also allow some of the morning show’s familiar faces to expand their current roles.

Dallas Flexhaug will be bringing her local experience and exceptional news sense to the full-time anchor position.

Meteorologist Jordan Witzel will be stepping into the co-anchor position. This role will allow him to conduct interviews with notable Calgarians and celebrities, among other things.

Leslie Horton will also be expanding her duties to make sure important community events are covered on all platforms as well as continuing to evolve her market-leading traffic coverage.

To celebrate this new change, on Monday, June 11 and Monday, June 25, Global Calgary invites viewers to tune in for a chance to cheer on the Stampeders in a suite hosted by the Global News morning team.

Global News Morning Calgary continues to air weekdays at 5 a.m. MT.