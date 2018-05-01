global calgary wins best video channel award

Global Calgary scooped up an award Tuesday — best video channel from the annual Best of Calgary survey.

“When you turn on the tube, what’s your go-to channel? Well, for the majority of Calgarians it’s Global Calgary,” a post on the survey’s website said Tuesday. “Drama, action, reality or news – whatever you need, Global has it.”

Global News Morning Calgary’s own Jordan Witzel was a runner-up in two categories this year: best TV personality and sexiest Calgarian.

This the third year the survey has been done. Some 13,000 Calgarians were asked a range of questions from the best places to eat to the best concert venue.

“It’s a celebration of the people, places and voices that make Calgary an amazing place to live and call home,” said executive director Mandy Balak in a news release Tuesday. “It is our goal to celebrate all that Calgary is and all that it is becoming.”

The Best of Calgary survey is part of the organization’s “Ideas Week” where “labs” will be held across the city that will bring Calgarians together through various events, the site said.

To see a complete list of this year’s winners, visit the Best of Calgary website.