3 firefighters involved in crash on Trans-Canada Highway

Three firefighters are recovering Friday after being involved in a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway at Helmcken Road in Victoria, just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

The three members, two from Comox Fire Rescue and one from the Hornby Island Fire Department, were returning from the Fire Chiefs’ Association of British Columbia conference when the driver suffered a medical emergency, swerving off the road and then crashing into the median.

The driver, a firefighter from Comox Fire Rescue, was taken to Royal Jubilee Hospital, but has since been released. Comox Fire Chief Gord Schreiner said the firefighter got dizzy and that is why they crashed. He does not believe he suffered a heart attack.

He is now undergoing more tests.

The two other firefighters were taken to hospital, assessed and released.

“We are thankful that these people appear to be OK and we thank all the first responders who attended to this accident and provided outstanding service,” said Schreiner. “We also thank the many fire departments that have reached out and offered their support. It is great to know we have such an awesome fire service.”