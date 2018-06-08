View full results
Canada
June 8, 2018 2:34 pm

Small earthquake rattles Gulf Islands

By Digital Reporter  CKNW

The small quake was recorded just off Saturna Island.

Residents of some areas of the south coast may have felt a jolt Friday morning, caused by a small earthquake near Saturna Island.

Earthquakes Canada reports the tremor as magnitude 2.8, while the U.S. Geological Survey measured it as magnitude 3.2.

The quake happened just after 10 a.m., and was centred about 45 kilometres northeast of Victoria, and at a depth of 58 kilometres.

Earthquakes Canada says it may have been lightly felt in parts of southern Vancouver Island and North Vancouver.

It says there are no reports of damage, and none would be expected from a quake of such low magnitude.

