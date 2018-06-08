Small earthquake rattles Gulf Islands
Residents of some areas of the south coast may have felt a jolt Friday morning, caused by a small earthquake near Saturna Island.
Earthquakes Canada reports the tremor as magnitude 2.8, while the U.S. Geological Survey measured it as magnitude 3.2.
READ MORE: Chances of the ‘big one’ hitting B.C. higher due to recent seismic activity: expert
The quake happened just after 10 a.m., and was centred about 45 kilometres northeast of Victoria, and at a depth of 58 kilometres.
Earthquakes Canada says it may have been lightly felt in parts of southern Vancouver Island and North Vancouver.
READ MORE: ‘I don’t think I’ve ever been so scared in my life’: Tofino visitor describes tsunami threat
It says there are no reports of damage, and none would be expected from a quake of such low magnitude.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.