Can you identify this suspected gas thief?

The OPP is investigating a gas theft in Hagersville, involving a stolen vehicle.

On Monday, June 4, 2018, at approximately 5:10 a.m., police received a call from an employee of the Pioneer Gas Bar, reporting a theft.

It was determined that a man attended the address and pumped a large quantity of fuel into a pickup truck, then left the area without paying.

Through further investigation, police found out the pickup truck had been reported stolen from a Brantford address.

Investigators from the Haldimand County OPP Detachment would like to speak to this individual. If anyone has any information or can identify this male, they are asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.