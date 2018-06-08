Police in Spruce Grove looking for surveillance video after young girl allegedly touched by stranger

RCMP west of Edmonton are looking to residents who may have security cameras in their investigation into an alleged inappropriate touching incident.

On June 6, police were alerted that a young girl was touched by a strange man while she was walking in Spruce Grove.

On Friday, police issued a release asking any residents who have video surveillance in the area of Brookwood Drive, between Balmoral Drive and King Street and Blairmore Street, to contact police.

Police said the man is described as around 20 years old with dark hair and a heavy build. He was about 5’9” and wore a black baseball cap, sunglass, a white t-shirt and yellow shorts.

Anyone with information, or possible surveillance video, is asked to contact the RCMP at 780-968-7200. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.tipsubmit.com.