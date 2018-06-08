View full results
Crime
June 8, 2018 12:36 pm

Pair of Londoners facing drugs, firearms charges following south end bust

By Reporter  980 CFPL

File photo.

980 CFPL
A A

A man and a woman are facing multiple charges after a bust in London’s south end.

On Thursday, members of the Guns and Drugs section, which includes London police, RCMP and OPP, carried out a search warrant at a home on Wonderland Road South, police said.

Seized from the home were a loaded gun, ammunition, and over $15,000 worth of drugs, police said.

READ MORE: London police release 3 suspect descriptions in Huron Heights shooting

Officers say they seized nearly 1,500 grams of marijuana and 5 grams of cannabis resin.

A 32-year-old man and 33-year-old woman, both of London, are jointly charged on a number of counts related to drugs and firearms.

The pair appeared in a London court Thursday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Drugs
Firearms
Ldnont
London Ontario
London Police
OPP
pair of Londoners
RCMP
south end
Wonderland Road

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News