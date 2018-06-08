Pair of Londoners facing drugs, firearms charges following south end bust
A man and a woman are facing multiple charges after a bust in London’s south end.
On Thursday, members of the Guns and Drugs section, which includes London police, RCMP and OPP, carried out a search warrant at a home on Wonderland Road South, police said.
Seized from the home were a loaded gun, ammunition, and over $15,000 worth of drugs, police said.
READ MORE: London police release 3 suspect descriptions in Huron Heights shooting
Officers say they seized nearly 1,500 grams of marijuana and 5 grams of cannabis resin.
A 32-year-old man and 33-year-old woman, both of London, are jointly charged on a number of counts related to drugs and firearms.
The pair appeared in a London court Thursday.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.