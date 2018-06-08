Pair of Londoners facing drugs, firearms charges following south end bust

A man and a woman are facing multiple charges after a bust in London’s south end.

On Thursday, members of the Guns and Drugs section, which includes London police, RCMP and OPP, carried out a search warrant at a home on Wonderland Road South, police said.

Seized from the home were a loaded gun, ammunition, and over $15,000 worth of drugs, police said.

Officers say they seized nearly 1,500 grams of marijuana and 5 grams of cannabis resin.

A 32-year-old man and 33-year-old woman, both of London, are jointly charged on a number of counts related to drugs and firearms.

The pair appeared in a London court Thursday.