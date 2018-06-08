Plan ahead: City of Ottawa releases list of upcoming road projects that will impact traffic

The City of Ottawa announced Friday some upcoming projects and events that will have significant impact on Ottawa traffic starting this weekend.

For St. Anthony’s Church Weekend on June 9 and 10, Booth Street will be closed between Louisa and Willow streets, and Gladstone Street will be closed between Lebreton Street North and Rochester Street on June 9, from 6 to 11 p.m., and June 10 from 9 a.m. to midnight. There will also be rolling road closures beginning at 10:15 a.m. for the church procession on Preston Street, Willow Street, Norman Street, Adeline Street, Gladstone Avenue and Booth Street.

READ MORE: West Ottawa Board of Trade, Ottawa Chamber of Commerce to merge into one Ottawa Board of Trade

The Italian Festival will be taking place on Preston Street from June 15 to 17, and will see several streets in the Little Italy area closed next weekend.

The Navy Bike Ride will see several roads in the downtown area closed June 9, from 8 to 11 a.m., to accommodate the ride, including the Alexandra Bridge and the Portage Bridge.

There will be intermittent lane reductions on Booth Street between Albert Street and the Sir John A Macdonald Parkway from June 10 until July 31. The city says the work will take place outside of peak periods and is required to make improvements to the Booth Street Bridge, including adding cycling lanes and cycle tracks.

The city also says there will be intermittent lane reductions on the Vanier Parkway between Montreal Road and Beechwood Avenue from June 11 to July 20, to allow for the resurfacing of the roadway and other related work. This project will also take place outside of peak traffic periods.

READ MORE: Finance committee approves plan for new Ottawa Central Library

In Nepean, there will be lane reductions on Hunt Club Road between Cedarview and Greenbank roads from June 11 to July 25, for road resurfacing.

There will be several roads closed in the east end of the city due to the replacement of 15 different culverts under the roadway. This work is scheduled to begin June 11, starting with Lowen Drive. Other locations will follow, with work expected to wrap up on the final location in October.

The city says there will be signed detours in place to direct drivers around the road closures.