Pippa Middleton confirms she’s pregnant with first child

Pippa Middleton has confirmed she is expecting her first child with husband James Matthews.

Rumours have been swirling about the 34-year-old younger sister of Kate Middleton, for weeks since she was spotted with a possible baby bump.

READ MORE: Twitter can’t unsee the comparison between Pippa Middleton’s royal wedding dress and an iced tea can

In the latest issue of Waitrose Kitchen magazine, the soon-to-be-mom explained why her pregnancy is different from her sister’s pregnancies.

“I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness. That meant I was able to carry on as normal,” Pippa wrote.

Kate, 36, had three very difficult pregnancies, in fact, with each one, she suffered from Hyperemesis Gravidarum (HG), a condition that causes severe pregnancy sickness.

And with this being Pippa’s first, she wanted to make sure she could still continue her daily exercise routine. “I’ve noticed my body change, but through exercise I feel it’s being strengthened,” she shared. “I’m fanatical about sport and have looked at loads of books and websites on exercise during pregnancy but have been disappointed by the limited technical information [on] what you can and can’t do.”

READ MORE: Pippa Middleton reportedly pregnant with her first child

“I’ve noticed my body change and weight increase, but through effective exercise and sports I feel that it’s been strengthened to support a healthy pregnancy, birth and recovery,” she continued. “And ensure that post-baby, my old favourite jeans will still fit eventually!”

Pippa and Matthews celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on May 20, just a day after attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding on May 19.