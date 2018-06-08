Okanagan family donation boosts end of life services

The August Family Foundation has donated $221,000 to renovate a new space for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association (COHA).

The COHA August Centre on Cooper Road in Kelowna will support the delivery of end of life programs and services.

“This is an exciting time for COHA to recognize the August Family’s contribution in a significant waym” COHA’s board chairperson Michael Humer said.

The foundation raised the funds for COHA through the Okanagan Dream Rally.

“It has been a dream come true,” volunteer Lynn Graham said. “…to come in and see a room like this that can be used for grief counselling that makes you feel like you’re sitting in your own living room.”

Matt and Michelle August founded the August Family Foundation.

“Our family is honoured to have the Centre named after us and is privileged to be associated with an organization that recognizes the importance of humanity,” Matt August said.

COHA has more than 200 trained volunteers who provide practical and emotional support for individuals living with a serious illness, their family and friends.

Services are offered in residential care facilities, at Kelowna General Hospital, Central Okanagan Hospice House and in private homes.