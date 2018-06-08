PC Randy Hillier secures fourth term after Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston win

PC candidate Randy Hillier will serve another term as MPP after winning the riding of Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston on Thursday evening.

His biggest competition in the race was NDP candidate Ramsey Hart, executive director of a food bank in Perth.

Earlier in the election campaign, Doug Ford targeted Hart specifically for his past work with MiningWatch Canada, a sign perhaps that Hart may have posed a threat to Hillier.

Nevertheless, Hillier won the riding on Thursday with over 50 per cent of the vote, with Hart coming in second with just over 30 per cent.

Liberal candidate Amanda Puller-Mok received just over 10 per cent of the vote and the Green Party’s Anita Payne received just shy of five per cent of votes.

Hillier first ran for provincial politics in the now non-existent Lanark-Frontenac-Lennox and Addington riding in 2007.