Residents calling for safer street crossing near senior’s home

Residents living near the intersection of Hymus Boulevard and Paprican Avenue in Pointe-Claire are calling for a traffic-calming measure to be installed.

There is no legal way to cross Hymus Boulevard at the intersection, which is right next to the Wellesley senior’s residence.

Pedestrians are legally required to cross at an intersection with a traffic light or crosswalk. But that’s a long distance for seniors to walk to cross the road.

Many are calling on the city to install a crosswalk, stop sign or speed bump on Hymus at Paprican so they can cross the road.

“Somebody could hit me. I don’t want to go yet,” Eva Kapelanski, told Global News when describing what it’s like to cross the road.

Her friend, Elizabeth Nimijean, was hit by a car in front of another senior’s residence in the area last month. The police are investigating.

“Yes, we consider it a hit and run,” SPVM Station 5 Commander Marc-André Dorion told Global News.

The issue of trying to make Hymus Boulevard safer to cross at Paprican Avenue was a hot topic at the Tuesday night council meeting.

The same night, council voted to reduce the speed limit on Hymus Boulevard to 40 km/h in the area from 50 km/h.

Now, the city is considering implementing more measures and promises something will be done to make Hymus safe and legal to cross.

“We’re looking at stop signs. We’re looking at crosswalks. We’re looking at where the bus stops are. And all of this together, we need to orchestrate it in the safest manner,” Pointe-Claire City Coun. Kelly Thorstad-Cullen told Global News.

The city’s traffic department will meet July 12 to make recommendations to find a way to give pedestrians a safe and legal place to cross.