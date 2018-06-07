Crime
June 7, 2018 3:14 pm

Suspect hit by Alberta RCMP vehicle while attempting to avoid arrest: RCMP

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

Justin Robb was taken to hospital after he was struck by an Alberta RCMP vehicle during a pursuit.

Supplied: Thorsby RCMP
A A

A wanted man was taken to hospital Wednesday evening after he was hit by an RCMP vehicle while police attempted an arrest, a news release from Thorsby RCMP said on Thursday.

At the end of May, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Justin Allen Robb, 29. At around 10:40 p.m. on May 20, Thorsby RCMP arrested him during a traffic stop, but he fled shortly after he was taken into custody. A warrant was issued for Robb’s arrest, who faced charges of escape from lawful custody and two counts of fail to comply with conditions of a recognizance.

Shortly after 5:45 on June 6, police said Robb was spotted in Leduc, Alta. and a short foot chase began. Police said that while Robb was running, he ran across 50 Street and narrowly missed a civilian vehicle. A police vehicle behind the civilian, however, was unable to avoid Robb and collided with him.

Robb was taken to hospital in Edmonton with non-life-threatening injuries. As of noon on Thursday, he remained in hospital in police custody.

Police say a release hearing is pending.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
Justin Allen Robb
Justin Robb
Leduc
Leduc County
Police hit running suspect
Thorsby RCMP
Wanted man hit by police car
Wanted man hit by police in Leduc

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News