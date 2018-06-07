Suspect hit by Alberta RCMP vehicle while attempting to avoid arrest: RCMP

A wanted man was taken to hospital Wednesday evening after he was hit by an RCMP vehicle while police attempted an arrest, a news release from Thorsby RCMP said on Thursday.

At the end of May, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Justin Allen Robb, 29. At around 10:40 p.m. on May 20, Thorsby RCMP arrested him during a traffic stop, but he fled shortly after he was taken into custody. A warrant was issued for Robb’s arrest, who faced charges of escape from lawful custody and two counts of fail to comply with conditions of a recognizance.

Shortly after 5:45 on June 6, police said Robb was spotted in Leduc, Alta. and a short foot chase began. Police said that while Robb was running, he ran across 50 Street and narrowly missed a civilian vehicle. A police vehicle behind the civilian, however, was unable to avoid Robb and collided with him.

Robb was taken to hospital in Edmonton with non-life-threatening injuries. As of noon on Thursday, he remained in hospital in police custody.

Police say a release hearing is pending.