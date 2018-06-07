Calgary police seek to ID man in Superstore groping incident

Calgary police are looking for a man after he allegedly groped a woman several times at a Real Canadian Superstore on Tuesday.

Police said around 10:50 p.m., at the Real Canadian Superstore on 3575 20 Avenue N.E., the victim was reaching for a shopping basket when a man walked by and touched her buttocks.

“The victim did not challenge the suspect as she thought it may have been accidental,” police said in a news release Thursday.

A few minutes later, police said the suspect touched the woman’s buttocks again in another part of the store.

“[He] then quickly walked away and joined up with a woman and child further down the aisle,” police said.

READ MORE: Carstairs man charged with indecent act while driving

When the victim went to the checkout, she saw the suspect again, who was with a woman and a child in another line.

“The victim disclosed what happened to the cashier and asked for a store employee to accompany her to the parking lot as she felt uncomfortable,” police said.

As the victim waited for the store employee, police said the suspect approached her again and grabbed her.

“The victim reacted and slapped the suspect in the head, at which time he ran out of the store,” police said.

Police said the man left the store in a tan-coloured minivan, likely a Honda model.

The suspect was wearing a white t-shirt and grey pants, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to please call them at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or 1-800-222-8477.