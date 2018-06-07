Sports
June 7, 2018 2:48 pm

Football double header on Saturday at Richardson Stadium

By Global News

After a big win over Guelph the Limestone District Junior football Grenadiers look to make it two in a row

A A

After a slow start to the season, the Limestone District Junior Grenadiers have figured out the secrets to success in the Ontario Provincial Football League: hard work, dedication and perseverance.

READ MORE: Queen’s University PhD student wants to put an end to sports injuries

Despite losing their first three games, the G-men stuck to the game plan and it’s starting to pay off.

Last week in Guelph, it all came together in an 18-0 victory over the Gryphons.

Story continues below

“We had some trouble learning the plays at the start, but I think we’ve figured things out,” said Grenadiers quarterback Jacob Richards.

“We’ve been really flowing in the practices and now in the games. We’ve been bonding a lot more as a team. Were getting stronger together as a unit and that chemistry is starting to come together.”

This Saturday, June 9, the Grenadiers, coached by Dale Sands, will take another step toward making the playoffs when they host the Mississauga Warriors at George Richardson Memorial Stadium.

“We need to win a couple of more games to qualify for the post-season,” said Richards, a Grade 10 student at Sydenham High School.

Saturday’s doubleheader will start with the Junior game at 2 p.m. The Senior Grenadiers will take to the field against Mississauga at 5 p.m.

READ MORE: Having fun is the point for Thousand Islands Minor Football League

Saturday’s theme is “Tackle for Hunger.”

The Grenadiers are partnering with Purolater and the Partners in Mission Food Bank. Football fans are asked to bring non-perishable food items to support the local food bank.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
CKWS TV
Doug Jeffries
Jacob Richards
Kingston
Limestone District Jr Grenadiers
Mississauga Warriors
Ontario Provincial Football League
richardson stadium

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News