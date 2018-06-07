Football double header on Saturday at Richardson Stadium

After a slow start to the season, the Limestone District Junior Grenadiers have figured out the secrets to success in the Ontario Provincial Football League: hard work, dedication and perseverance.

Despite losing their first three games, the G-men stuck to the game plan and it’s starting to pay off.

Last week in Guelph, it all came together in an 18-0 victory over the Gryphons.

“We had some trouble learning the plays at the start, but I think we’ve figured things out,” said Grenadiers quarterback Jacob Richards.

“We’ve been really flowing in the practices and now in the games. We’ve been bonding a lot more as a team. Were getting stronger together as a unit and that chemistry is starting to come together.”

This Saturday, June 9, the Grenadiers, coached by Dale Sands, will take another step toward making the playoffs when they host the Mississauga Warriors at George Richardson Memorial Stadium.

“We need to win a couple of more games to qualify for the post-season,” said Richards, a Grade 10 student at Sydenham High School.

Saturday’s doubleheader will start with the Junior game at 2 p.m. The Senior Grenadiers will take to the field against Mississauga at 5 p.m.

Saturday’s theme is “Tackle for Hunger.”

The Grenadiers are partnering with Purolater and the Partners in Mission Food Bank. Football fans are asked to bring non-perishable food items to support the local food bank.