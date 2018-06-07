Vision Vancouver mayoral candidate
June 7, 2018 12:19 pm

Squamish Nation Chief Ian Campbell to lead Vision Vancouver next election

By Digital Reporter/Content Coordinator  CKNW

Ian Campbell kicked off his campaign for mayor of Vancouver on Monday, May 14, 2018.

Vision Vancouver has chosen Squamish Nation hereditary Chief Ian Campbell to lead the party in the upcoming fall election.

“Ian Campbell will be our mayoral candidate, putting forward the opportunity for Vancouver to make history and elect its first Indigenous mayor,” said Vision co-chair Michael Haack in a statement.

The party decided to run a candidate earlier last month to replace three-term Vision Mayor Gregor Robertson, who won’t be seeking re-election this October.

“We’re delighted that Ian Campbell will lead our team of Council, School Board and Park Board candidates into the fall election,” said Haack. “With his leadership, experience and passion, Vision will continue to advance a progressive and bold agenda for our city on the issues that matter most.”

Vision will vote for council, school board and park board candidates on July 8.

