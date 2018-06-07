Squamish Nation Chief Ian Campbell to lead Vision Vancouver next election

Vision Vancouver has chosen Squamish Nation hereditary Chief Ian Campbell to lead the party in the upcoming fall election.

I put my name forward because I see an important opportunity to renew our party, and work together to solve the immense challenges facing our city. And today, I want to say I am honoured and privileged to be your candidate for mayor! #vanpoli https://t.co/hLpeYeHUfv Story continues below — Ian Campbell (@iancampbell2018) June 7, 2018

“Ian Campbell will be our mayoral candidate, putting forward the opportunity for Vancouver to make history and elect its first Indigenous mayor,” said Vision co-chair Michael Haack in a statement.

The party decided to run a candidate earlier last month to replace three-term Vision Mayor Gregor Robertson, who won’t be seeking re-election this October.

“We’re delighted that Ian Campbell will lead our team of Council, School Board and Park Board candidates into the fall election,” said Haack. “With his leadership, experience and passion, Vision will continue to advance a progressive and bold agenda for our city on the issues that matter most.”

Vision will vote for council, school board and park board candidates on July 8.