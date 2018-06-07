RCMP warn Maritime drivers to keep their eyes peeled for wildlife on roadways

RCMP are reminding drivers to keep their eyes peeled for wildlife on roadways in the Maritimes.

The warning comes after a collision between a vehicle and a bear on Highway 118 in Fall River, N.S., on Wednesday.

The crash reportedly occured at 11:00 p.m. and caused extensive damage to the vehicle.

READ MORE: Collision between vehicle, moose sends one man to New Brunswick hospital

Luckily the driver of the vehicle was not injured. The bear was not located at or around the scene of the crash.

Deer, bear, ducks, raccoons and moose are just some of the wildlife that can be found in the region, and the Mounties are urging drivers to keep a sharp eye out for them — especially at night.

“By taking safety precautions, drivers can reduce risks and help save lives of people and wildlife,” said Corp. Dal Hutchinson, a spokesperson for the Nova Scotia RCMP.