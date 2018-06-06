City of Surrey to install rainbow crosswalk

Surrey is the latest city in Metro Vancouver to propose a rainbow crosswalk.

Mayor Linda Hepner said it was her decision alone and not council’s.

READ MORE: Vancouver politicians want provincial funding, rules for rainbow crosswalks across B.C.

“When you’re in a city the size of ours and have 102 languages spoken in the city, I think the message has gone way beyond LGBTQ and has broadened its appeal into being one of inclusivity,” she said.

Hepner said the crosswalk will cost $8,500 over a period of five years, an amount that she says is “peanuts.”

WATCH: LGBTQ controversy in Merritt

She said it’s a small amount of money and those complaining about the price have a message of intolerance hiding behind it.

“I just consider it a completely intolerant message and I have no time for it,’ she said.

The crosswalk will be painted in the coming weeks near Holland Park.