June 6, 2018 9:04 pm

City of Surrey to install rainbow crosswalk

By Senior Reporter  CKNW

Mayor Linda Hepner says it was her decision alone and not council's.

Surrey is the latest city in Metro Vancouver to propose a rainbow crosswalk.

Mayor Linda Hepner said it was her decision alone and not council’s.

“When you’re in a city the size of ours and have 102 languages spoken in the city, I think the message has gone way beyond LGBTQ and has broadened its appeal into being one of inclusivity,” she said.

Hepner said the crosswalk will cost $8,500 over a period of five years, an amount that she says is “peanuts.”

She said it’s a small amount of money and those complaining about the price have a message of intolerance hiding behind it.

“I just consider it a completely intolerant message and I have no time for it,’ she said.

The crosswalk will be painted in the coming weeks near Holland Park.

