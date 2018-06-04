Vancouver politicians want provincial funding, rules for rainbow crosswalks across B.C.

Two Vancouver councillors want the provincial government to create a framework so municipalities can better represent the LGBTQ2S+ community through rainbow crosswalks.

Vision Vancouver Coun. Tim Stevenson and Non-Partisan Association Coun. George Affleck tabled a motion after the city’s LGBTQ2S+ advisory committee made recommendations to increase visual representation.

“There are some questions about the process and the motion asks to look at that,” Affleck said. “The impetus behind this really comes from some controversial attempts by communities across B.C. to install the rainbow crosswalks, then we’ve seen some bullying and some homophobia to the community.”

Both councillors want the B.C. government to provide financial support and to advise local government on best practices when handling such requests.

“A number of local governments in B.C. are being asked to increase visible representation of the LGBTQ2S+ community through the installation of rainbow crosswalks and would benefit from standardized guidelines on how to implement such projects,” reads part of the motion.

Currently, Vancouver has two rainbow crosswalks on Bute and Davie Street. According to the city, it costs approximately $10,000 to re-paint them, which they do every other year.

He said their hope is for the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) to lobby the province for support on creating a framework.

“It’s really about creating structure. It’s about UBCM and the province to create some direction for communities to follow,” Affleck said.

The motion will be presented to council on Tuesday.