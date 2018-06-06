As part of BX Creek Trail reopens, there’s no timeline for a full fix

There is some good news for north Okanagan outdoor enthusiasts.

BX Creek Trail, near Vernon B.C., has partially reopened after flood damage.

Flooding along the trail this year and last year washed out bridges and caused some of the trail to slough off into the creek.

The Regional District of North Okanagan said parts of the trail remain underwater so the path is still closed from the Star Road entrance.

READ MORE: Sportsmens Bowl flood evacuees feel left in dark, evacuated for 1.5 months

While a contractor has been hired to rebuild the trail, there is no word on when the full pathway might reopen.

“The contract is awarded so hopefully, the contractor can get to it ASAP,” Mike Fox, the regional district’s general manager of community services said.

“As the water goes down, we will be able to reopen different parts of the trail.”

The reopened area will also be closed again in the near future as work is done to upgrade the Tillicum Road parking lot.