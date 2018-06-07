Kingston Historical Society holds annual Sir John A. Macdonald graveside service

Kingston’s most famous resident and a Father of Confederation was remembered Wednesday on the 127th anniversary of his death.

The Kingston Historical Society held its annual graveside service at the Cataraqui Cemetery to recognize Sir John A. Macdonald, warts and all.

Prof. Patrice Dutil was the keynote speaker. He’s is a professor in the department of politics and public administration at Ryerson University. He’s also an author who has written several books on Macdonald.

“Our job is to again remind Canadians that his work was good work and that his record is still worthy of the highest honours and deepest gratitude.”

A service commemorating Canada’s first prime minister has been held every year since 1892. Warren Everett is the president of the Kingston Historical Society. He says the society’s mandate is to inform and Dutil certainly did that.

“I think as a historical society it’s incumbent upon us to make sure people know the history, to understand the history, not just the sound bites.”

Macdonald died in 1891.