View full results
Canada
June 7, 2018 5:05 pm

Kingston Historical Society holds annual Sir John A. Macdonald graveside service

By Videographer  Global News

WATCH: Kingston Historical Society commemorates the 127th anniversary of the death of Sir John A. Macdonald.

A A

Kingston’s most famous resident and a Father of Confederation was remembered Wednesday on the 127th anniversary of his death.

The Kingston Historical Society held its annual graveside service at the Cataraqui Cemetery to recognize Sir John A. Macdonald, warts and all.

Prof. Patrice Dutil was the keynote speaker. He’s is a professor in the department of politics and public administration at Ryerson University. He’s also an author who has written several books on Macdonald.

Story continues below

READ MORE: A pub in Sir John A. MacDonald’s hometown has decided to part with his name

“Our job is to again remind Canadians that his work was good work and that his record is still worthy of the highest honours and deepest gratitude.”

A service commemorating Canada’s first prime minister has been held every year since 1892. Warren Everett is the president of the Kingston Historical Society. He says the society’s mandate is to inform and Dutil certainly did that.

“I think as a historical society it’s incumbent upon us to make sure people know the history, to understand the history, not just the sound bites.”

READ MORE: “Sir John A. and the Curse of the Anti-Quenched” is a new shot-in-Kingston film seeing global release

Macdonald died in 1891.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
127th anniversay
Canada's First Prime Minister
Cataraqui Cemetery
CKWS TV
commemoration
father of Confederation
Graveside
Kingston
Kingston Historical Society
Sir John A. Macdonald
Warts And All

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News