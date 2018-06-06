Liberal MP Kent Hehr not returning to cabinet but remains in Liberal caucus

Calgary-centre Liberal MP Kent Hehr said he will not be returning to cabinet but will remain a member of the Liberal Caucus.

In a tweet posted Wednesday afternoon, Hehr said the report into his inappropriate conduct has concluded and “out of respect” for the process, he had not commented on the matter until now.

The former Sport and Disability minister had resigned from federal cabinet in January after allegations surfaced that he made sexually suggestive comments to women at the Alberta legislature when he was an MLA.

Hehr said he doesn’t recall meeting the first complainant 10 years ago but believes it’s clear he made her “uncomfortable.”

He goes on to say he has apologized for that and hopes she can “move forward positively.”

When it comes to a complaint from another woman about an inappropriate touch, he says he didn’t mean for it to happen, adding that the report states it was unintentional.

“I have also learned that some of my conversational style must change. After a great deal of introspection, I have recognized that I have unintentionally put people in comfortable situations,” he wrote.

Hehr said since the complaints were made, he has taken time to focus on making improvements in his personal and professional life.