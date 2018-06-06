N.B. retreat with controversial views on gay marriage scrapped amidst LGBTQ backlash

A controversial retreat planned for later this summer has been scrapped after severe criticism from the LGBTQ community.

The Vancouver-based Christian Group Journey Canada was advertising an intensive retreat at Villa Madonna Retreat House, owned by the Catholic Diocese of Saint John.

Journey Canada’s website suggests this type of retreat focuses on healing the relationally and sexually broken.

But some in the area, including the LGBTQ community, were outraged, claiming it’s nothing more than conversion therapy.

St. Thomas University sociology professor Erin Fredericks says this type of approach is reckless.

“There’s an increased risk of self-harm, and the lasting effects of being put through one of these treatment programs can include other mental illnesses like anxiety and PTSD,” Fredericks notes.

The diocese quietly cancelled the event on Wednesday afternoon. Fredericks applauds the decision.

“We hoped from the beginning this was an oversight. Villa Madonna hosts a number of events by different organizations. It’s quite possible that they weren’t aware of the controversy around Journey Canada when they booked this event.”

Judith Meinert’s son revealed he was gay 36 years ago at the age of 17, changing her views.

Since then, she’s become a community activist and has been the honorary Saint John Pride Parade leader three times.

“Nobody comes to us because we’re straight people and says, ‘I’m going to convert you,’” says Meinert.

“Nobody is trying to convert me to be gay, nobody should be trying to convert anybody who is gay to be straight.”

Dave McElhinney is the pastor at River Valley Wesleyan Church.

He insists most Christians’ hearts are in the right place.

“I don’t think that should mean that I can’t have a view about somebody’s behaviour, that I would speak to you if I love you, and I believe it’s important that you change how you think, or that you change your behaviours,” he says.

“If I think that’s important, if I love you, I should say something to you should I not?”

Global News reached out to both Journey Canada and the Diocese but did not hear back from either for comment.