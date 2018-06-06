Okanagan digital company will soon be hiring more employees

Deemed a strategic partnership, Kelowna-based Yeti Farm Creative says many new jobs will be created thanks to its new alliance with Surprise Bag Inc., an entertainment company located in Los Angeles and Vancouver.

In a joint press release issued this week, the companies said they will cooperate to expand production services in the Okanagan, creating up to 200 new jobs with support from local government initiatives and tax incentives. The CEO of Yeti Farm is Ashley Ramsay. For Surprise Bag, Frank Saperstein is the CEO, while Jack Saperstein is the head of finance and business development.

“The strategic partnership we have formed with Surprise Bag fits with our growth strategy of expanding our studio’s reputation globally for high-calibre animation services and ambitious intellectual property pursuits,” Ramsay said.

“Frank Saperstein and Surprise Bag bring unparalleled experience to our corporate team and I could not be more excited to collaborate with him on new strategic initiatives we have underway.”

Ramsay said that from September to December 2018, between 55 and 85 people will be hired, with an additional 55 to 75 people hired in 2019. Overall, Ramsay said 200 people will be hired over a period of two to three years.

“Jack and I are excited to partner with the talented team at Yeti Farm in Kelowna,” Frank Saperstein said. “Surprise Bag Inc. will work with Yeti Farm Creative’s physical and human resources utilizing regional tax incentives to grow the collective companies’ global service and development footprint while maintaining the highest standards of creative excellence.”

Yeti Farm says it is one of B.C.’s leading-edge animation service studios and provides script to screen pre-production, production and post-production services.

Surprise Bag says it is committed to finding, helping develop and selling quality and innovative content. The Sapersteins say they have collaborated with many global companies, including CBS, NBC-Universal, Nickelodeon, Disney, Cartoon Network, Comedy Central, Showtime, MTV, BBC, ITV and CBC, Corus.