Shot fired at Saskatoon apartment building

No one was injured after a shot was fired at an apartment building in Saskatoon.

Police said the gunshot was fired into the wall of the building in the 600-block of Confederation Drive just after 3 a.m. CT on Wednesday.

The bullet entered one suite, but no one inside was injured.

Investigators believe the shot was fired from the parking lot.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.