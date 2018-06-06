Fleming College names student award in honour of retiring Peterborough police chief Murray Rodd

Fleming College in Peterborough surprised Peterborough Police Chief Murray Rodd on Tuesday evening by announcing a new student award created in his honour.

Rodd is set to retire on June 30 after spending 35 years with the force, the last 10 as chief of police.

The college and Peterborough Police Services Board chairman Bob Hall announced the “Chief Murray Rodd Award” in recognition of Rodd’s retiring year.

The first recipient of the award was Jesse Mitchell, a student in the Police Foundations program. The award will continue for three years, awarding each student recipient $500.

Rodd is no stranger to Fleming College, having graduated from the Law and Security program. He also acted as chairman for Fleming’s Board of Governors from 2007-2011.

“Students are the heart of all we do at Fleming College and we take pride in working closely with donors like Peterborough Police Services Board to recognize student success by providing academic achievement awards and financial need bursaries,” the college stated.