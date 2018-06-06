Another frost advisory issued across the Maritimes

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

The weather agency says the clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to drop to near the freezing mark Wednesday night.

The coldest temperatures are expected to be in northeastern regions of New Brunswick.

“Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops,” Environment Canada said in the advisory.

Environment Canada is recommending that people in the region take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.