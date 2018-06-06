Oakville tutor facing sex assault charges involving children: police

OAKVILLE, Ont. – Halton regional police say an Oakville, Ont., tutor is facing sex assault charges involving children.

Police say the accused is a private home tutor in Oakville and is also contracted by a home-tutoring business called Beyond the Classroom.

Investigators say Danielle Speck, 24 of Oakville, is also employed by the District School Board of Niagara as a secondary school supply teacher, and at Appleby College in Oakville as a camp counsellor.

They say the charges – two counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference – are related only to her role as a private home tutor.

The offences are alleged to have occurred in May and June.

Anyone with information pertaining to the investigation is asked to contact police.