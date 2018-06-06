Canada
Threats investigation in Burlington

Halton police investigating separate threats made in Burlington.

Police are investigating separate threats made against a school and rec centre in Burlington.

Police say on Monday, rumours began at Dr. Frank J Haden Secondary School about a threat of someone attending the school with a gun the following day.

The investigation concluded the information was false and there was no evidence a threat was made.

On Tuesday, staff at the Haber Recreation Centre, located in the same complex on Tim Dobbie Drive, received an anonymous telephone call about a possible bomb threat at the centre.

That also turned out to be a false report.

Anyone with information on these crimes is encouraged to contact the Burlington Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 Ext. 2316.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers “See Something? Hear Something? Know Something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or through the web at http://www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

