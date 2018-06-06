Charges dropped against ex-Montreal fundraiser, ‘Mr. Three Per Cent’

The Crown says it is dropping charges against the final accused in a fraud and breach of trust case involving a Montreal land deal.

Prosecutors say they won’t continue with charges against Bernard Trepanier in that case or in other legal proceedings in which he also was charged.

READ MORE: Quebec not doing enough to implement Charbonneau recommendations: watchdog group

They are citing the precarious health of the ex-municipal party fundraiser as he battles cancer.

Trepanier was a key figure during Quebec’s corruption hearings known as the Charbonneau Commission where he was nicknamed ”Mr. Three Per Cent” by some witnesses because of kickbacks he allegedly sought when awarding contracts.

READ MORE: Quebec government will implement some Charbonneau recommendations

He vigorously denied the allegations when he took the stand.

WATCH BELOW: Lino Zambito describes his experience at the Charbonneau Commission

He will not face trial in the Faubourg-Contrecoeur case where he was facing charges stemming from the 2007 sale of city-owned land to build a housing project.

READ MORE: Petition launched calling for public inquiry into corruption in Quebec’s IT industry

In May, a judge acquitted several other accused in the case after a lengthy trial that included former high-ranking councillor Frank Zampino and construction magnate Paolo Catania.

Trepanier was spared from those proceedings as well as in a separate case in which he was among eight people arrested last September by Quebec’s anti-corruption unit.

READ MORE: Charbonneau whistleblower alleges UPAC didn’t investigate Quebec Liberals

Investigators alleged he was part of a kickback scheme after they examined about 30 contracts valued at $160 million that were awarded by the City of Montreal between 2001 and 2009.

WATCH BELOW: Charbonneau commission recommendations