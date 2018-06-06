Federal inmate sought in breach of parole investigation: OPP

The OPP repeat offender parole enforcement squad is asking for the public’s help in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant on suspicion of breach of parole.

Benjamin Liedtke is described as a 41-year-old Caucasian male who is five feet eight inches tall and 155 pounds with a fair complexion, brown eyes, brown hair. Police say he has tattoos on his upper back of a gun and skull, on his abdomen of a barb wire and on his right shoulder of a dragon.

READ MORE: Ottawa police seek public’s assistance identifying assault suspect

He is serving an 11-year sentence for weapons charges, as well as armed robbery and failed recognizance.

The man is known to frequent Ottawa, Pembroke and Gatineau, Que.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE).