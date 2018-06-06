Ontario Liberal candidate Shelley Carroll deletes tweet criticizing own party

Ontario Liberal Party candidate Shelley Carroll has deleted a tweet in which she appeared to criticize her own party for asking people to vote Liberal in order to prevent an NDP majority government.

The party’s Tuesday afternoon tweet had warned voters that an NDP majority would result in the prolonging of the 93-day strike action by academic staff at York University.

But Don Valley North candidate Carroll seemingly took umbrage, retweeting the Ontario Liberal Party tweet and dubbing it “not a useful tweet.”

Carroll’s tweet was no longer available as of Wednesday morning — the former Toronto city councillor and budget chief said she deleted it not because of pressure from her party, but because the Twitter notifications kept setting off her husband’s phone through the night, and she didn’t know how to silence it.

She added that she maintains the focus should be on preventing Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford from becoming premier.



Story continues below Sorry, I took it down at 1:00am. My husband’s phone kept pinging at every retweet. I didn’t know how to silence his phone. Didn’t want to wake him. His Breakfast television wake up is 3:45am. I still believe focus should be on keeping Doug out of the Premier’s office. #onpoli — Shelley Carroll (@shelleycarroll) June 6, 2018

Ontario Liberal leader Kathleen Wynne had criticized NDP rival Andrea Horwath on Tuesday for vowing to never use back-to-work legislation to end strikes.

“I know organized labour has done an enormous amount for this province and for our democracy … but to say that government should not have the ability to act in the public interest, to act on behalf of those students, or act on behalf of the people if there is a garbage strike or a transit strike, it just makes no sense, it’s not practical,” Wynne said in London.

