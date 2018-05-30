Ontario election 2018: Don Valley North riding
Voters in Don Valley North head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Shelley Carroll
PC: Vincent Ke
NDP: Akil Sadikali
Green: Janelle Yanishewski
Geography
The riding is located in the northeast corner of North York and its boundaries are Bayview Avenue on the west, Steeles Avenue East on the north, Victoria Park Avenue on the east and Highway 401 on the south.
History
The riding of Don Valley North was created after the 2014 Ontario election as a part of a provincial riding redistribution process that saw new ridings created and several existing riding boundaries changed. Don Valley North is made up of the northern part of the old Don Valley East and the eastern part of the old Willowdale riding. Liberals represented the previous ridings during the 2014-2018 term.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.