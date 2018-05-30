Ontario election 2018: Don Valley North riding

Voters in Don Valley North head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Shelley Carroll

PC: Vincent Ke

NDP: Akil Sadikali

Green: Janelle Yanishewski

Geography

The riding is located in the northeast corner of North York and its boundaries are Bayview Avenue on the west, Steeles Avenue East on the north, Victoria Park Avenue on the east and Highway 401 on the south.

History

The riding of Don Valley North was created after the 2014 Ontario election as a part of a provincial riding redistribution process that saw new ridings created and several existing riding boundaries changed. Don Valley North is made up of the northern part of the old Don Valley East and the eastern part of the old Willowdale riding. Liberals represented the previous ridings during the 2014-2018 term.