Transport truck fire causes over $500K in damage

An early morning fire at a Transport Truck Facility in Guelph has caused an estimated $500,000 in damage.

Fire crews were called to the Trans 99 facility on Speedvale Avenue West at Marksam Road at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday in response to a transport truck engulfed in flames.

Firefighters fought as the blaze quickly spread to neighbouring trucks on the lot.

There was also a concern regarding a large amount of diesel fuel on site as well.

In an update by Guelph police, officials say there were no injuries in the incident and that the blaze is not being deemed as suspicious, yet the cause of the fire remains unclear.

A total of six transport trucks were destroyed in the fire and due to the hefty amount of damage, the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

A westbound lane on Speedvale Avenue West between Lewis Road and Royal Road remained closed for sometime Wednesday morning as crews continue cleanup and investigative efforts.