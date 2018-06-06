Scott Thompson: Unlike the last premier, will the next one listen to voters concerns?

Thursday is election day in Ontario, and if you listen carefully, you can hear a collective sigh of relief across the province.

Is it me, or has this felt like it has dragged on for months now, even years?

READ MORE: Last day of campaigning for Ontario party leaders for Thursday’s election

Are you any more qualified to make an educated decision whom to vote for than you were when this circus started?

I’m not sure anyone is happy with any of the packages that have been presented by the three main political parties, the Liberals, the PCs and the NDP, let alone the fringe groups.

Some are fine with the leader but not the party, others are fine with the party but not the leader.

READ MORE: Doug Ford ‘shocked and floored’ by lawsuit from brother Rob Ford’s widow

The only thing Ontarians have been able to agree on is their disdain for Premier Kathleen Wynne and the Liberals.

Perhaps the real key to this election is to understand why Wynne, who won the last contest with a majority, is now public enemy number one.

READ MORE: Calls mount for probe of Wynne government casino contracts that ‘smelled of backroom deals’

When you have the Auditor General, the Financial Accountability Officer, and even your own experts, telling a party your numbers don’t add up and you are heading for a train wreck, (as in the electricity file), it’s time to pull back and listen to the public’s concern.

It’s that arrogant ideology and lack of financial accountability that got the Liberals in trouble. It’s a “we’re smart, you’re stupid” mentality.

WATCH: What you need to know to vote in this week’s Ontario election

Here’s hoping the next premier will listen to what the average voter needs, instead of minority special interest groups and their own activist agendas.

See you at the polls!

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML​.​