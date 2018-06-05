Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg’s home visited by SWAT team after prank call

Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg’s home was “swatted” Tuesday afternoon after what law enforcement decided was a prank phone call.

A call reportedly came into the Coral Spring’s Police Department on Tuesday claiming a hostage situation in the home, though when Broward Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrived at the scene, they found no such thing.

“A SWAT team responded and cleared the home,” Broward County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Gina Carter told USA Today. “We are investigating who made the call.”

Swatting is a prank where hostage situations are falsely reported to law enforcement, sending SWAT teams and other emergency services to the location reported. Hogg wasn’t home when SWAT arrived, as he is currently in Washington with his mother to accept the RFK Human Rights award.

He did, however, find out about the swatting from a friend. He commented on the incident to an ABC news affiliate.

“I think it’s really a distraction from what we’re trying to fix here, which is the massive gun violence epidemic in this country,” Hogg told the local affiliate. He said it’s “evidence of the fact of how many people are trying to stop us from what we’re trying to do, which is stop these kids from dying.”

Neighbours were afraid after seeing helicopters flying over the home and police officers in the yard.

“Today, we’re walking — we’re going for a walk, and we saw some helicopters here, so we’re like, ‘Oh my God. What’s going on?'” Marcia Marques told Local 10 News. “We are still trying to overcome everything because everything is very difficult, but that episode made us feel more attentive.”

Hogg has become a prominent gun safety advocate and social media activist since a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., left 17 dead and injured over a dozen others this past February.

Hogg wanted everyone to know that he’s not giving up the fight anytime soon.

“There are people trying to distract from what we’re trying to push here, which is the March For Our Lives Road To Change,” Hogg said. “And I want people to know, like, we’re just trying to advocate for change. There’s going to be people against it and always will be, but we’re going to keep going no matter what. Nothing will stop us.”