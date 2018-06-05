Phase 3 of Moose Jaw’s water main replacement program progressing

The City of Moose Jaw is moving along with phase 3 of its water main replacement project.

The next step? Replacing 2.7 kilometers of outdated underground pipe across eight separate locations in the city, according to a June 5 news release.

The construction process at all sites is said to include excavation, pipe replacement, compaction and repaving, while some sites will also see concrete sidewalk replacement where new service connections to properties are established.

Current construction is underway at the first two sites:

11th Avenue NE from Athabasca Street – Fairford Street, estimated to be completed by June 25

2nd Avenue NE from Fairford Street – Manitoba Street, estimated to be completed by June 27

The City said temporary water has been established for affected residents and notifications will be given in advance to residents and property owners who may be affected by phase 3 work.

Timelines will be established for the remaining six sites as construction progresses. Below is the order they will be completed:

Athabasca Street E. from 11th Avenue – 13th Avenue

Algoma Avenue from MacDonald Street – Laurier Street W

7th Avenue NW from Saskatchewan Street – MacDonald Street

12th Avenue SW from Lillooet Street – Vaughn Street

Manitoba Street E from Main Street N – 3rd Avenue NW

Athabasca Street W from 9th – 10th Avenue NW

Or, you can view the map below.