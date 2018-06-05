Fatal incident sees dump truck crush young man at construction site near Handsworth school

A 24-year-old Vancouver man is dead following a workplace incident that happened near Handsworth Secondary School in North Vancouver on Tuesday.

The man was working near a dump truck at a construction site close to Handsworth Road and Timberline Place at around 10:30 a.m., said a statement from the North Vancouver RCMP.

He was subsequently knocked down and “crushed by the truck,” police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the North Vancouver RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit, the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS), the BC Coroners Service and WorkSafeBC.