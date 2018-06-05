Improved compensation for tenants of manufactured home parks

Tenants in mobile home parks who are facing eviction due to park closure will receive greater financial compensation, the provincial government said on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing says changes to the Manufactured Home Park Tenancy Act will provide more security for tenants from park owners who are either closing or converting the park. The changes, according to the government, will take place on Wednesday.

Amongst the changes are a 12-month eviction notice; an increase in compensation that landlords must pay tenants when the park is closed; additional compensation if the mobile home cannot be relocated; and that tenants are not responsible for disposal costs if their home cannot be relocated.

Previously, according to the government, when a park closed or was being converted, landlords had to pay tenants 12 months’ of pad rental. Now they’ll have to pay $20,000. Also, there was no compensation if a mobile home could not be relocated.