June 5, 2018 4:30 pm
Updated: June 5, 2018 4:32 pm

2 Hamilton men found dead in northern Ontario lake: OPP

Police say officers responded to a call at Biscotasi Lake and found the bodies of two men and an empty vessel near Dead Horse Island, about 60 kilometres south west of Gogama, Ont.

GOGAMA, Ont. – Provincial police have identified the two men who were found dead in a lake in northern Ontario on Monday.

They say the two men have been identified as 58-year-old Dave Zelinski and 55-year-old Craig Zelinski, both of Hamilton.

Police say alcohol was a factor in the deaths, and neither man was wearing a life jacket.

They say autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday.

