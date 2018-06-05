2 Hamilton men found dead in northern Ontario lake: OPP

GOGAMA, Ont. – Provincial police have identified the two men who were found dead in a lake in northern Ontario on Monday.

Police say officers responded to a call at Biscotasi Lake and found the bodies of two men and an empty vessel near Dead Horse Island, about 60 kilometres south west of Gogama, Ont.

They say the two men have been identified as 58-year-old Dave Zelinski and 55-year-old Craig Zelinski, both of Hamilton.

Police say alcohol was a factor in the deaths, and neither man was wearing a life jacket.

They say autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday.