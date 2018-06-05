Quebec’s National Assembly will close during G7

The National Assembly is closing early this week due to the G7 summit. Jacques Chagnon, speaker of the house announced that the National Assembly will not sit Thursday afternoon, nor Friday.

READ MORE: One week ahead of G7 summit, allies frosty toward U.S. over tariffs

The G7 summit will take place on Friday and Saturday in La Malbaie, but there will also be a heavy police presence in Quebec City in anticipation for anti-G7 protests.

The National Assembly is currently in its two-week intensive session before the summer break and has almost a dozen bills still left to pass. MNAs will make up the work by sitting on Monday and later Tuesday next week.

READ MORE: Charlevoix prepares to host world leaders ahead of G7 summit

Parti Quebecois MNA Pascal Bérubé said, “Security comes first.”

However, the public security minister insisted the reason the National Assembly is closing is not because of any kind of increased security threat.

“It gives [only] the message that there might be inconveniences that could be avoided especially if we can have the parliamentary work at a different time. But that’s the decision of the National Assembly — this cannot be motivated on security issues,” said Martin Coiteux.