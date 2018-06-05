Popular parrot finds new home after closure of Calgary’s Sunnyside garden centre

Like so many other Calgarians, spending time with Sweetpea the parrot always meant a bit of family fun for Laurie Rupert and her kids.

The bird had been the unofficial mascot at the Sunnyside garden centre since 1983.

“I used to take my children to Sunnyside all the time,” Rupert said. “And we always would go visit with Sweetpea.”

The relationship grew when Rupert got a job at the garden centre, working there for seven years.

“Sweetpea was a big part of my day,” Rupert said, “seeing all the magic in the kids’ eyes.”

But the magic ended on May 31, when Sunnyside closed its doors after a century in business.

The garden centre agreed to Rupert’s offer to adopt Sweetpea, in large part because of the involvement of her partner, Dwayne Miner.

He’s an experienced hand with parrots, having owned one as a pet for 35 years. He was eager to accept Sweetpea into the home he shares with Rupert.

“She’s a member of our family now,” Rupert said.

“We race home at night,” Miner said, “to come and see how she’s doing and to be with her.”

“My kids still think the world of Sweetpea,” Rupert said. “If she outlives us, they will be continuing her care.”