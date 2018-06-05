Andrea Horwath makes final pitch to Guelph voters

In what was her second trip to the Royal City and likely her last before Thursday’s election, Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath made her final pitch to Guelph voters on Tuesday afternoon.

Flanked by local candidate Aggie Mlynarz, Horwath told a crowd of a few dozen people outside The Boathouse Team Room that the New Democrats are the only option to stop Ontario PC Party Leader Doug Ford from becoming premier.

“We know what Mr. Ford has in his plans. We know that Mr. Ford wants to give huge tax cuts to the richest Ontarians and richest corporations,” Horwath said to a chorus of boos. “Then he’s going to turn around and cut the very services that our families rely on.”

While the battle to form government in Ontario has become a two-horse race between the NDP and PC Party, the race to be Guelph’s next MPP has become a tight race between Mlynarz and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner.

Schreiner put out a statement on Tuesday afternoon that said a Green vote would also stop Ford.

“A Green or NDP vote in Guelph will stop Doug Ford. A Green vote might also prevent a PC or NDP majority,” Schreiner said. “The NDP statement also misses the mark. Independent polls have consistently shown me in the lead.”

Horwath wouldn’t say if she would consider some sort of partnership with Schreiner if he happens to win the Guelph seat on Thursday.

“I believe that every single person who wants to make sure Doug Ford is not the next premier of this province needs to consider voting NDP,” Horwath said. “That’s regardless of any other circumstance or how people might’ve voted in the past, whether they are supporters of the [Progressive] Conservative Party, the Green Party or the Liberal Party.”