Man steals meat, threatens security officer with screwdriver: Kingston Police

A 57-year-old Kingston man was charged for allegedly stealing meat, and threatening a security officer with a screwdriver.

Police say the man was already wanted for breach of probation and in connection with a previous shoplifting attempt in which he allegedly tried to steal over $500 of merchandise.

On June 4, police say the man entered a downtown grocery store and placed several meat products in his cart, and then walked out of the store without paying.

A security guard confronted the man and police say he then tossed the meat and pulled out a screwdriver and a pair of pliers that he had on his person.

He then allegedly threatened to stab the security officer with the screwdriver while brandishing the tool.

The man then fled and a chase ensued, ending in a building under renovation, where the security guard cornered the accused and called the police.

Police say that when they arrived, the man was coming down the stairs of the building with a pipe in his hand.

The accused was charged with uttering threats, assault with a weapon, two counts of theft, and four counts of breach probation.