Five people sent to hospital following serious head-on collision in Bradford
Five people were sent to hospital following a serious head-on collision in Bradford.
According to South Simcoe police, officers responded to a report of a head-on collision on County Road 4, north of 8th Line, around 8:30 p.m. on June 4.
A police investigation revealed a northbound vehicle crossed the centre line and hit a southbound vehicle, resulting in multiple injuries.
Police say Bradford West Gwillimbury Fire Department officials were called to the scene, and had to extricate people from the northbound vehicle.
READ MORE: Man dies of injuries after bus crash near Prescott
Police say the 20-year-old Bradford man driving the northbound vehicle and his front-seat passenger were both sent to a hospital in Toronto to be treated for their injuries.
The driver of the southbound vehicle, a 36-year-old Innisfil woman, was sent to a local hospital with her two passengers.
Police say the investigation regarding this incident is ongoing.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.