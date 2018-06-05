Five people sent to hospital following serious head-on collision in Bradford

Five people were sent to hospital following a serious head-on collision in Bradford.

According to South Simcoe police, officers responded to a report of a head-on collision on County Road 4, north of 8th Line, around 8:30 p.m. on June 4.

A police investigation revealed a northbound vehicle crossed the centre line and hit a southbound vehicle, resulting in multiple injuries.

Police say Bradford West Gwillimbury Fire Department officials were called to the scene, and had to extricate people from the northbound vehicle.

Police say the 20-year-old Bradford man driving the northbound vehicle and his front-seat passenger were both sent to a hospital in Toronto to be treated for their injuries.

The driver of the southbound vehicle, a 36-year-old Innisfil woman, was sent to a local hospital with her two passengers.

Police say the investigation regarding this incident is ongoing.