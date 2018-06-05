Police arrest Winnipeg teen wanted in stabbing death of mother
Winnipeg police have charged Hailey Summer Barker with second-degree murder in connection with the death of her mom.
Christine Lynette Barker was found in her home on Beaumont Bay in Fort Garry May 28.
The 36-year-old was suffering from stab wounds.
She was rushed to hospital but later died.
Police later issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of Hailey Barker, 18.
She was taken into custody Monday.
