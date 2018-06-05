homicide arrest
Police arrest Winnipeg teen wanted in stabbing death of mother

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in the death of Christine Lynette Barker.

Winnipeg police have charged Hailey Summer Barker with second-degree murder in connection with the death of her mom.

Christine Lynette Barker was found in her home on Beaumont Bay in Fort Garry May 28.

The 36-year-old was suffering from stab wounds.

She was rushed to hospital but later died.

Police later issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of Hailey Barker, 18.

She was taken into custody Monday.

