Police arrest Winnipeg teen wanted in stabbing death of mother

Winnipeg police have charged Hailey Summer Barker with second-degree murder in connection with the death of her mom.

Christine Lynette Barker was found in her home on Beaumont Bay in Fort Garry May 28.

The 36-year-old was suffering from stab wounds.

She was rushed to hospital but later died.

Police later issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of Hailey Barker, 18.

She was taken into custody Monday.