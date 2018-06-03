Winnipeg woman stabbed to death remembered as ‘big-hearted’

A Winnipeg woman who was stabbed to death at a home in the Fort Garry area last week, is being remembered as “big-hearted” by family.

Kerry Simard, who identifies himself as victim Christine Barker’s uncle, said his niece always wanted the best for other people.

“She was always looking out for everybody else,” the man told 680 CJOB on Friday. “Even though she didn’t have much herself, she always wanted to be there for her family.”

Police said Christine was found suffering from stab wounds at a home on Beaumont Bay on Monday. She was rushed to hospital but later died.

The suspect in the death was then identified as the victim’s daughter, 18-year-old Hailey Barker. Homicide investigators have issued a Canada-wide warrant for her arrest. She is wanted for second degree murder.

Simard said Christine was dealing with some issues but did not specify what they might have been.

He said he saw Christine last month at a birthday party for her father and she appeared to be in good spirits.

“She was very happy,” he said. “She had two gifts for her father and a birthday cake.”

Simard said Christine worked with the homeless for most of her adult life.

He’s still struggling to come to terms with her death.

“I couldn’t believe it, I still can’t believe it.”