Search continues for 18-year-old Winnipeg homicide suspect

Police continue to search for the Winnipeg woman wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing.

Christine Barker, 36, was found suffering from stab wounds at her Fort Garry home on Beaumont Bay on Monday. She was rushed to hospital but later died.

The suspect in the death was then identified as the victim’s daughter, 18-year-old Hailey Barker.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police looking for daughter of woman stabbed to death

Global News has obtained a photo of the two women.

Acquaintances have identified the people in it as Hailey Barker on the left and Christine Barker on the right.

Video taken by area residents showed a heavy police presence, with officers combing the scene in and around the home for several hours.

On Wednesday Winnipeg police said they had issued a Canada wide warrant for Hailey Barker. The 18-year-old is wanted for second degree murder.