June 5, 2018 10:28 am

Conservation officers tranquilize bear in Transcona

By Writer / Producer  Global News

Officers were called around 6 a.m. after the bear was seen on Kildare Avenue East.

Winnipeg police and provincial conservation officers were kept busy Tuesday morning after a bear was spotted roaming around Transcona.

The bear eventually made its way up a tree and stayed there for close to two hours before conservation officers were able to tranquilize the bear down with a jab pole. The pole has a syringe connected to it, which put the bear to sleep.

Conservation officers say the bear is a two-year-old male and weighs roughly 125 pounds. It will eventually be taken away in a cage and released in the wild.

