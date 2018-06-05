‘Immature’: Tory MPs slammed for high-five after vote against Indigenous rights bill

Two Conservative members of Parliament are facing heat for giving each other a high-five after voting against an Indigenous rights bill.

The exchange occurred on May 30 during question period between Tory backbenchers Rosemarie Falk and Dane Lloyd, after they voted against Liberal MP Romeo Saganash’s Bill C-262.

The bill is meant to ensure Canada abides by the United Nation Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

Every Conservative MP in the House of Commons voted against Bill C-262. It ultimately passed third reading by a vote of 206-79, and has now been sent for Senate review.

The party’s lack of support for the bill, and the MPs’ high five were both condemned by social media users.

This is pretty appalling. Two Conservative backbench MPs high-five as they vote against the bill to implement the UN declaration on the rights of indigenous peoples. @DaneLIoyd @rosemarie_falk #cdnpoli https://t.co/JTuQ1GGiLX — Dave Cournoyer (@davecournoyer) June 3, 2018

Racism is alive and well in the Canadian House of Commons where @rosemarie_falk and @DaneLIoyd celebrated voting against Canada upholding UNDRIP principles. There is literally no excuse for this kind of behaviour. I'm appalled. — Nessa Rose (@janessaarosee) May 31, 2018

Several pointed out that Falk represents the riding of Battlefords — Lloydminster, where Indigenous man Colten Boushie was killed.

Let's watch @rosemarie_falk (The MP in Gerald Stanley's riding) and Dane Lloyd high five each other after voting "nay" on Canada harmonizing our laws with the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, Bill C-262. They. Are. Celebrating. #cdnpoli #cdnmedia @CPC_HQ pic.twitter.com/VCPHQO7KOq — Neil Before Zod™ (@ThatsMrNeil) June 3, 2018

Personally I couldn’t care less about @rosemarie_falk as insignificant as she is in the back bleachers. But the riding she ‘represents’ has a history and she mocks it and she is deserving of no one’s respect. — paul seesequasis (@PaulSeesequasis) June 4, 2018

The move was also slammed by the Battlefords-Lloydminster New Democrats in a Facebook post, who called it “immature, embarrassing, and unfit for Canada’s Parliament.”

“Ugly conduct by Battlefords-Lloydminster Conservative MP Rosemarie Falk,” the federal NDP’s constituency association wrote. “National media have picked up on the story and, once again, a Conservative MP is a source of shame for our riding.”

Global News reached out to both Lloyd and Falk for comment. Falk did not respond by the time of publication, while a representative for Lloyd declined to comment.

However, both Falk and Lloyd commented on the issue to other media outlets, both saying the high five was not related to the bill in question.

“This was in response to the conclusion of nearly an hour of voting in the House of Commons, and not the specific vote in question,” a representative for Falk told website iPolitics.